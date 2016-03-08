Paper talk: Chelsea to hold talks with AC Milan star, latest on Bonucci-Caldara swap

Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia is going to land in Milan today to hold talks with several Serie A clubs.



Roman Abramovic’s right-hand woman will talk with Juventus regarding Daniele Rugani, Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport Pepe Reina is also one of the main transfer targets of the Premier League giants that need to replace Thibaut Courtois.



Reina has joined AC Milan as a free agent this summer but the Rossoneri need to sell some of their stars to keep the books in order.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Reina would cost Chelsea € 6/10 million.



Leonardo will soon talk to Mrs. Granovskaia but the new chief of the Rossoneri technical area will also meet Juventus to discuss the possible swap deal between Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Caldara. Gonzalo Higuain could also be included in a swap deal and according to the Italian paper the Argentinean striker is closer to AC Milan than he is to Chelsea.



​Now, however, there is still no agreement about the players’ values but talks between the Old Lady and the Rossoneri are still ongoing.



