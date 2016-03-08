After the signings of Cristante, Marcano, Coric and Kluivert, Roma are set to acquire Javier Pastore and sell Radja Nainggolan.



The Belgian midfielder has confirmed his imminent move to Inter (read here) but the former Chelsea target is not the only big name that could be on his way out of the Olimpico in the coming days.



​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, the Serie A giants expect Chelsea to pay the release clause of Manolas who can leave the giallorossi for € 36 million.

Manolas is one of Maurizio Sarri top priorities to strengthen the defensive pack of the Blues and Chelsea could soon make contact with Roma to begin talks for the Greece International.



Manolas' Chelsea move would allow him to join his former Roma team-mate Antonio Rudiger at the Stamford Bridge. Despite their interest in the Greek, Chelsea remain strong candidates to sign Juventus’ Daniele Rugani as well.







​Meantime the transfer strategies of Juventus and Inter could be a threat for Arsenal as the Serie A giants are chasing two summer targets of the Gunners.



The Old Lady, in fact, is strongly interested in Adrien Rabiot. Tuttosport claims Juve consider his € 50 million price-tag excessive although the Serie A giants keep monitoring the French midfielder who was offered to them by Psg during a meeting held in Milan this week.



If Rabiot is one of Juventus’ main targets to strengthen their midfield, Inter have set their sights on Bordeaux’s Malcolm.



The French club is open to sell the player on loan with option to buy and at the moment the nerazzurri are leading the race to sign him so much so they have put talks with Sassuolo for Politano on hold.



