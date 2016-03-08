Paper Talk: Conte in pole for Real job, Barça and Man Utd dealt transfer blow
08 June at 12:45Antonio Conte is the leading candidate to take over at Real Madrid but despite that a deal between the former Italy coach and Florentino Perez doesn’t seem to be any close.
The Merengues are still looking for a replacement of Zinedine Zidane and the Italian tactician’s stocks are raising at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Conte, however, is not going to talk to Real Madrid before he is sacked by Chelsea and Roman Abramovich seems to be in no rush to end the contract of the Italian tactician.
At the moment there have been no contacts between Conte and Real Madrid but if the Italian manager will be sacked, then he will be free to talk to Real Madrid and listen to their offer.
In the meantime Inter have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Milan Skriniar.
The Slovakian centre-back had been chased by Manchester United, City and Barcelona but Inter rejected any offer for their star.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Skriniar will sign a new € 2.2 million-a-year deal until 2023. Inter have submitted their offer, Skriniar could pen a new contract with the Serie A giants in the coming hours leaving no options for the clubs interested but to look for another defensive target. Another report of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Mario Mandzukic, a target of Manchester United, has decided to remain at Juventus for one more season.
