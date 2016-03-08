Paper talk: CR7 gets treatment in Messi’s home, Psg vs. Man U for Douglas, Conte ready for Inter?

Cristiano Ronaldo is believed to have undergone medical tests in Barcelona on Tuesday. The Portuguese star picked up a muscle injury with his national team earlier this week and many Italian papers write that his trip to Barcelona wasn’t only about visiting Nike’s new offices in town. Juve deny that the Portuguese ace had medical tests in Barcelona but papers like La Stampa, La Reupubblica, Il Corriere dello Sport and Il Corriere della Sera insists Ronaldo begun a treatment that can reduce his recovery time by 30-50%. Il Corriere dello Sport publishes the news in its home page with this headline: “Ronaldo gets treatment in Messi’s home (FRONT PAGES IN THE GALLERY).



COSTA - The Old Lady is also focusing on transfers: while Fabio Paratici is reported to have set sights on Toby Alderweireld (Il Corriere della Sera), Douglas Costa is said to be a target of Psg. The Brazilian could be leaving Turin in the summer and according to Tuttosport, Psg have joined both Manchester clubs in race for the talented winger.



INTER-CONTE – Meantime in Milan Inter are looking with great interest at the legal battle between Antonio Conte and Inter. The Italian manager has begun the legal fight with the Blues over his pay-out fee. The Italian insists Chelsea are due to pay € 9 million of his final year of contract with the Blues but Roman Abramovich is not open to pay that fee as he believes Conte caused an economic damage to Chelsea by telling Diego Costa that he wasn’t part of his plans for the future after his first year in London. In the summer the manager will be available on the market and Inter continue to monitor him with great admiration: according to Il Corriere dello Sport, he is the number one target of the Nerazzurri to replace Spalletti.



