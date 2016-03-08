Tonight, Juventus will face Manchester United at the Old Trafford for the third day of their Champions League group. On the Italian newspapers the main headlines are dedicated to the comeback of Cristiano Ronaldo to his old stadium: “If I score, I don’t celebrate” it’s the main title on the cover of La Gazzetta dello Sport. Tuttosport, the newspaper from the city of Turin, put the accent on another sentence pronounced by CR7 during the press conference: “Juventus is my strength”; then, the Portuguese star has said “I'm a model inside and outside the pitch” as reported by Il Corriere dello Sport.

Another protagonist on the Italian newspapers, but not for positive reasons, is Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Milan goalkeeper put in the dock after the goal suffered by Icardi in the injury time of the derby against Inter. “Now Gigio divides Milan. Donnarumma yes or no?” is the question asked by Il Corriere dello Sport, with the debate started about whether keeping on with him or giving the place between the posts to Pepe Reina. “Insecurity exit” is the pun used by La Gazzetta dello Sport that writes clearly that Donnarumma is becoming a case.



Click on the gallery for more transfer news and front pages of Italian and foreign papers

Emanuele Giulianelli