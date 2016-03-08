Paper talk: decisive day for Sarri to Juve, Inter challenge Liverpool and Man U for €70m star winger

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is close in on a move to Juventus, Tuttosport, Il Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Old Lady is waiting for Chelsea to give the green light to release the Italian manager who has already informed the board about his desire of leaving England after one year in charge of the Blues.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, today could be the decisive day for Sarri's Juventus switch. Roman Abramovich is set to reveal his decision about the future of the ex Napoli boss whose agents Fali Ramadani and Alessandro Pellegrini are trying to free without paying any fee.



Sarri remains in pole position for the Juventus job, several reports in Italy claim.



INTER SERIOUS ABOUT PEPE'



Inter will be challenging Liverpool and Manchester United for the signing of Lille star Pepè, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The talented winger has a very high price-tag but according to the Italian paper there are no confirmation about the Nerazzurri's €70 million bid to sign the 24-year-old who is also being liked with the Reds and with the Red Devils.



Antonio Conte believes Pepé can cover many roles and considers him a potential top signing for the Serie A giants.



The Ivorian winger will be on the spotlight in the African Cup of Nations in a few days and the three European giants will be closely watching his performances.



