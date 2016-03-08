Paper talk: €70m Roma star close to Liverpool switch, Chelsea prepare Donnarumma bid

Roma star Alisson is close to joining Liverpool with the Reds that have offered more than € 70 million to sign the Brazil International. According to Il Corriere dello Sport Alisson has decided to leave Roma and today one of his agents will confirm the player’s desire to Monchi.



Brazil and Liverpool striker Firmino had been trading Alisson’s Red smove during the World Cup and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Brazilian goalkeeper has already talked with Jurgen Klopp.



Liverpool have offered € 70 million plus add-ons for Alisson but Roma want more money. According to Sky Sport the Giallorossi want to sell Alisson for € 65 million plus € 15 million bonuses.



New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is also interested in signing Alisson, so much so the Italian has reportedly called the Brazilian goalkeeper offering him to join the Blues.



Chelsea’s attempt to sign Alisson, however, may have come a bit too late. The Blues are likely to sell Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid and both Alisson and Gigio Donnarumma have been eyed by Maurizio Sarri. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Blues will soon make an offer to sign the promising AC Milan goalkeeper.



Due to their financial struggles, AC Milan need to sell at least one of their top stars and Chelsea want to make the most of this situation making an attempt to sign the 19-year-old.



