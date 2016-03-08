Paper talk: fallout from Napoli's defeat to Empoli

La Gazzetta dello Sport analyzes the Napoli's 2 – 1 defeat to Empoli last night.

"For one night, Empoli is wearing the Scudetto team. Andreazzoli's team beat Napoli 2-1. And to picture the flow of the match it's enough to remember that the best on the pitch among the Neapolitans was goalkeeper Meret, who made at least three big saves. Empoli had more heart, more ideas and even more quality. And Napoli? It trotted from the first minute. The game in the first half final thanks to a fantastic goal by former player Zielinski, then in the second half he pulled the plug, Ancelotti's attempt to awaken a sleeping group with Mertens and Fabian Ruiz's insertions and Verdi along the way: not to mention the constant changes in the shape: at certain moments in the championship are the motivations to make the difference, and this time Napoli had much less stimulus than Empoli, perhaps looking ahead to Arsenal.

An episode that illustrates the state of mind of Naples: in the middle of the second half Koulibaly made a spectacular mistake by sending the ball in a corner. And if a leader like Kalidou jumps to the level of concentration ... ".

(Gazzetta dello Sport)