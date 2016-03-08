Paper talk: four candidates to replace Gattuso, Arsenal vs. Spurs for Under

Marco Giampaolo and Simone Inzaghi are in pole position to replace Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The two managers have yet to decide their future at Sampdoria and Lazio and Ivan Gazidis is now officially looking for a new manager after the departure of Gennaro Gattuso. While Paolo Maldini is taking time to decide his future at the club, Ivan Gazidis is pushing to hire a new manager and sporting director as soon as possible.



The other two names linked with a move to the San Siro are Roberto De Zerbi and Eusebio Di Francesco.



LONDON DERBY FOR UNDER



Moving south to Rome, the Giallorossi also need to identify a new manager after that Gian Piero Gasperini has almost reached an agreement to remain at Atalanta.



The former Inter and Genoa manager was in pole for the Giallorossi job but he seems determined to continue his adventure with Atalanta and play the Champions League with La Dea next season.



Meantime Arsenal and Tottenham have made contact to sign the Giallorossi star Cengiz Under. Intermediaries of the Premier League giants have contacted the player's entourage. Roma can sell the player for a fee above € 40 million and Marseille's Thauvin has been identified as the possible replacement for the talented Turkish winger.



