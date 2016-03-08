Paper talk: Gazidis ‘agrees’ AC Milan move, Barça & Juve target given ultimatum

Ivan Gazidis is set to become the new CEO of AC Milan, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports.

According to the Italian paper, Gazidis is determined to join the Serie A hierarchy but his move to Italy is not going to happen in the coming weeks.



According to La Gazzetta Gazidis is willing to join AC Milan but his move to the club will only be completed once Umberto Gandini is also hired.



Both Gandini and Gazidis will complete the control room of the Serie A giants with Leonardo and Maldini that have already begun their work to develop the sporting side of the new project. Gandini and Gazidis will have the roles of CEO and General director and will oversee the economic side of the project.



Meantime in Paris PSG have given their star Adrien Rabiot an ultimatum.



The French club want to extend the player’s contract but Rabiot is not willing to put pen to paper on a new agreement.



With Rabiot’s contract that expires in 2019 there are many top clubs around Europe that are willing to welcome his services.



​According to Tuttosport, Barcelona and Juventus are in pole position to sign the 21-year-old although AC Milan have also been monitoring the Frenchman.



PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reportedly told the player’s entourage that Rabiot has one week to decide his future in Paris. If he won’t sign a new contract within the next ten days, PSG and Rabiot will part companies in January or at the end of the season.



