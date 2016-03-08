Paper talk: Gazidis set for Milan, Juve star wants Chelsea move, latest on Pogba to Juve
24 July at 12:30Big news from Italian paper today.
The news of the day in the ‘Bel Paese’ is definitely the possible swap deal between Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Bonucci. La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms what we wrote yesterday night: Juve and AC Milan are thinking about this possibility (READ MORE).
Meantime the Rossoneri are close to hiring Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the South-African director is set to move to Milan alongside Umberto Gandini. They will both work as CEO. Gazidis will focus on the administrative part of the job while Gandini will think about the sporting part and, maybe, could be appointed as General Director as well.
In Turin, Juventus are busy with negotiations and possible sales. The Old Lady has requests for the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Daniele Rugani.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport Pjanic can leave for € 100 million and if either Chelsea, Barcelona or Psg offer as much the Old Lady would try to replace the former Roma star with Rabiot, Kanté, Milinkovic-Savic or Pogba.
The Frenchman, writes Il Corriere dello Sport, has a release clause that can only be activated after Manchester United’s green light.
As for Rugani, La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that he wants to move to Chelsea where he would get more game time as well as more money than what he currently gets at Juventus. The Blues have offered the promising Italian defender a € 4 million-a-year deal but Juventus want at least € 50 million to sell the former Empoli starlet.
GALLERY: More transfer news
Go to comments