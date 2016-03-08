Paper talk: Hazard to sign new Chelsea contract, Roma rival Barça and Spurs for star duo

Eden Hazard will sign a contract extension with Chelsea, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports. The Blues have offered their star a new € 18 million-a-year deal and according to the Italian paper, Eden will soon put pen to paper on his new agreement with the Premier League giants.



Real Madrid had been linked with signing the Belgian winger to replace Cristiano Ronaldo but Hazard’s ‘imminent’ contract extension with the Blues means the player will remain at Chelsea at least until the end of the season. Hazard’s current Chelsea contract expires in 2020.



Meantime Roma are planning to sign some more players in the winter transfer window after their 11 new summer signings.



According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Giallorossi have made Porto’s Hector Herrera their priority for the midfield although Inter and Tottenham are also interested in the Mexico star.



Herrera’s contract with Porto expires in June 2019 and Monchi could offer € 10/15 million to sign the player in the January window. Inter can’t sign Herrera in the winter window because they’ve already filled their two spots for non-EU players but the Nerazzurri could try to sign the 29-year-old as a free agent next summer if Roma or Tottenham fail to wrap up a deal in January.



The Giallorossi are also monitoring the situation of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender costs € 50 million and Ajax are not going to sell him in January. Barcelona and Juventus are also strongly linked with the 19-year-old defender who is regarded as one of the most promising center-backs in Europe.



