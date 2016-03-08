Paper talk: Higuain medical, Juve-Inter for Man Utd defender, Psg and Chelsea men offered to Torino

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is going to return to Serie A where both Inter and Juventus want to sign him. The Italian full-back is a top transfer target of the Bianconeri but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have now joined the race to sign him in January.



Darmian’s Man United contract expires in 2019 but the former Torino star will extend his stay at the club signing a new one-year deal before joining Juve or Inter on loan with option to buy.



The player could arrive in Turin even if Leonardo Spinazzola is not going to leave the Old Lady on loan in January.



The Black-and-Whites are leading the race to sign the Italy international but Inter’s general director Beppe Marotta is a long-time admirer of the 29-year-old and is now challenging his former club Juventus for the signing of the Italian in the current transfer window.







JESE’ OFFERED TO TORINO



Meantime, on the other side of Turin, the Walter Mazzarri’s Torino have been offered Psg winger Jesé, according to Tuttosport.



The former Real Madrid star has failed to impress in Paris and the last two loan spell at Las Palmas and Stoke have not gone any well too. Psg would be ready to cover the 60% of the player’s salary (about € 1.3 million) and Torino are evaluating the offer.



Chelsea have also contacted the Granata to propose the signing of Lucas Piazon, 25, who can leave the Blues on loan or on a permanent deal.



Yet again, Torino are thinking of the opportunity but are not too attracted by the Brazilian who is being linked with Sassuolo, Cagliari and Empoli.



GALLERY: more transfer news and front pages of Italian sport papers

