Paper talk: Inter eye Chelsea defender, Juve beat Real to signing Rabiot?
06 May at 12:00The season is not over yet, but transfer negotiations have already begun. The top Serie A clubs have already begun talks to sign their next stars and several big names are expected to arrive in Italy in the summer. Take Inter, for example. The Nerazzurri have already reached an agreement to sign Diego Godin as a free agent and more defenders will be signed in the next transfer window.
One of them could be Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri who has been targeted by Beppe Marotta. With the likes of Dalbert and Ivan Perisic who are expected to leave, the Nerazzurri have identified the Italy International as a possible reinforcement.
According to Tuttosport, Emerson is the top target of the Serie A giants for the left flank, while on the other side of the pitch the main targets remain Man United’s Matteo Darmian and Manchester City’s Danilo.
Meantime in Turin, the Old Lady is seeking for another top midfielder after signing Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman gave his farewell to Arsenal fans yesterday and according to Tuttosport and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Psg’s Adrien Rabiot could join him in Turin in the summer.
The Old Lady has opened talks with the player’s mother Veronique who hasn’t reached an agreement with Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Blaugrana are out from the race to sign the Frenchman while Real Madrid haven’t wrapped up a deal yet.
What will happen now? According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rabiot can join Juve together with Matthijs de Ligt provided that one between Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic leave the club.
The Bosnia International has opened door to Juventus exit while Dybala has already received a call from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.
