Paper talk: Inter meet Barcelona, Man City and Chelsea rival Mou for Bonucci
28 June at 11:45Today's Italian papers suggest that Serie A giants Inter are set to hold talks with Barcelona over a possible move for Aleix Vidal and it is also being said that Chelsea and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Leonardo Bonucci.
Inter to meet Barca for Vidal
The nerazzurri see Vidal as the perfect replacement for Joao Cancelo, who has already sealed a switch to Juventus. Il Giorno state that Piero Ausilio has set his sights on the former Sevilla man, who could be sold this summer.
To reach and agreement and carry forward talks, Inter are set to meet with the Catalan side soon.
Chelsea and City join race for Bonucci
It was recently reported that Manchester United are eyeing a move for Leonardo Bonucci and now that a European ban has been imposed on the rossoneri, both City and Chelsea have joined the race for the Italian skipper.
Even Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move for the central defender.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
