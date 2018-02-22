Paper talk: Inter meet Spurs star, Chelsea’s €110m bid
30 May at 11:50Inter are going to change many players this summer as the nerazzurri have qualified for the Champions League and will need to have a deeper squad in the 2018/19 campaign to face Europe’s elite competition.
The Serie A giants have reportedly set their sights on Tottenham star Moussa Dembélé. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Ausilio has already made contact with the Premier League giants and with the player’s entourage.
Dembélé is nog going to sign a new contract with Tottenham and according to the Italian paper his price-tag could be in the region of € 30 million. There are three more Serie A clubs interested in the Belgium International whose contract with Spurs expires in 2019.
Il Corriere dello Spor also reports that Inter could lose Mauro Icardi who is strongly wanted by Sarri at Chelsea.
The former Napoli boss wanted to sign Icardi when he was in charge of the partenopei and now the Tuscan wants ‘Maurito’ to follow him at Chelsea (in case negotiations with the Premier League giants are successful).
Icardi could be persuaded by Sarri to move to Chelsea although lack of Champions League football could persuade the Argentinean to remain at Inter.
Chelsea, however, seem intentioned to match the player’s € 110 million release clause by the 15th of July.
