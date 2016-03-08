Paper talk: Inter ponder Nainggolan swap deal with Barcelona, Torreira hands in transfer request

Inter are considering a swap deal between Radja Nainggolan and Arturo Vidal, Il Corriere della Sera reports. The Chile International is on very good terms with Antonio Conte, the new coach of the Nerazzurri.



Radja Nainggolan is not on Conte's plans and is looking for a new club: a possible solution could be a swap deal between the two players who would swap their shirts in a loan deal.



Vidal's current € 9-million-a-year wages, in fact, can't be afforded by Inter. The Nerazzurri are currently unable to sign the player on a permanent deal and are considering a swap deal with the Chile International who became one of the best midfielders in the world at Juventus under Conte.



According to Il Corriere della Sera, Inter are also considering signing Dani Alves who is set to leave Psg as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the month.



TORREIRA HANDS IN ARSENAL TRANSFER REQUEST



AC Milan want to strengthen their midfield and Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira is the Rossoneri priority for the next season.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Torreira has asked Arsenal to leave in the summer. The former Sampdoria man, who had thrived under Marco Giampaolo in Genoa, played on a regular basis with the Gunners last season but according to the report, he is not happy about his private life in London. And neither his family is.



Torreira wants to return to Italy and AC Milan are keen to sign him although Arsenal want € 40 million to sell him, a fee that the Rossoneri can't afford. For this reason Boban and Maldini are thinking about a dry swap deal that would see Franck Kessié fly to North London.



Torreira is pushing to join AC Milan, Arsenal are aware of it.



