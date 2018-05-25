Paper talk: Inter resume Nainggolan interest, Man U lead Juve in race for €150m star
25 May at 12:05Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that Inter met Radja Nainggolan agent Alessandro Beltrami in Milan yesterday and today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the nerazzurri have resumed their interest in the Belgian midfielder.
Nainggolan has had the best season of his career in 2016/17 when Luciano Spalletti was in charge of Roma. The talented midfielder scored 14 goals and registered 7 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions and Spalletti tried to take him to the San Siro last summer.
The nerazzurri will make a new attempt to sign both Nainggolan and Barella in the summer transfer window and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Belgian could leave the Stadio Olimpico for a fee in the region of € 40 million.
Meantime in Turin Juventus are out of the race to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or, at least that’s what Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Serbian midfielder has a € 150 million price-tag and according to the report Lotito is only willing to sell him abroad.
The Old Lady tried to enter talks with the player’s agent Mateja Kezman who, however, immediately blocked negotiations. The bianconeri could have offered € 90 million plus a couple of their players to sign the 23-year-old but the offer would not be enough for Lazio.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Psg are the most likely candidate to sign SMS even if the French club should soon receive a ban from Uefa for breach of financial fair play.
Manchester United have recently made an enquiry for the player but the Red Devils have made no official bids yet.
