Paper talk: Inter vs. Real Madrid for €70m Eriksen, Boban set for AC Milan return

SHOW GALLERY

Inter want to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The Denmark attacking midfielder confirmed his desire to leave Spurs in the summer. His contract with the Premier League giants expires at the end of the season and according to the Italian paper his price-tag is € 70 million.

The player is also wanted by Real Madrid and the Nerazzurri may need a big sale before signing him.



Radja Nainggolan, for example, could leave the Serie A giants as his future at the club with Antonio Conte is unsure.



Inter, however, would need to sell the player for at least € 30 million.



BOBAN RETURNS TO AC MILAN?



There is big news also in the other side of Milan.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in fact, the former Rossoneri star Zvonimir Boban is set to return to the club becoming one of the main directors that will close to Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis to relaunch the San Siro hierarchy.



Boban is Gianni Infantino’s right-hand man at Fifa and he has yet to announce his decision to Europe’s governing body. The former Croat man is a very close friend of Paolo Maldini and he is the one who pushed to hire his former team-mate.



“Zorro” is “very close” to a return and another key factor behind the decision to appoint him is his positive relationship with Fifa and Uefa.



GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN PAPERS AND MORE TRANSFER NEWS

