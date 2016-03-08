Many transfer rumors today in the Italian newspapers. The goal scored in the injury time, that saved the national team from the relegation in the Nations League, turned on the attentions of some big clubs towards Cristiano Biraghi. In particular, as revealed by Corriere dello Sport, Inter are preparing a move to take him back. Biraghi, indeed, had spent 7 years in the Nerazzurri youth system, before being descarded.



The headline of Tuttosport is focused on Matthijs de Ligt: the Dutch defender is becoming the target number one of Juventus. Ajax are asking 50 million and the Bianconeri will have to face the competition of Barcelona and PSG.



Two other names to enforce Juventus defence are Milenkovic and Andersen, as reported on Corriere dello Sport. Young, strong and already playing in Serie A, the newspaper reports: the Serbian right back from Fiorentina at €35 mln has a more affordable price than De Ligt and, moreover, he is more ductile. The Danish defender of the Under 21 national team, Joachim Andersen, instead, is attracting more and more attentions: his price has reached €23 mln and Juventus could take advantage of the good relationship they have with Sampdoria, as demonstrated with the loan of Audero.



Emanuele Giulianelli