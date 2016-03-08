Paper talk: Italian media welcome Ramsey, Europa League decisive for Sarri's future at Chelsea
12 February at 12:10Italian papers welcome Aaron Ramsey in Italy. The Welshman has completed a free move to Juventus and the club made his move official yesterday (READ the official announcement here). La Gazzetta dello Sport dedicates an article to Ramsey, the headline is “King of Wales”. The popular Italian sport paper has also released an interview with Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici who has revealed a few “secrets” of the Old Lady’s transfer strategies, including the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo (READ HERE).
Italian media have also their eyes set on the future of Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. Gab Marcotti on Il Corriere dello Sport, claims the Italian has three big problems at Chelsea:
- Sarri doesn’t rotate his players enough and those who usually play only in the FA Cup or in the Europa League are unhappy because they feel they are not important for their manager.
- His style is very different from those of Antonio Conte and José Mourinho and players are taking a while to understand it.
- Sometimes Sarri is too straightforward. “Sarri is very honest, sometimes too honest - writes Marcotti - and his words can be misinterpreted by those who want to.
GALLERY: front pages of Italian sport papers, plus The Sun, Marca and Mundo Deportivo
