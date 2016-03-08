Paper talk: Italian papers celebrate Liverpool, Conte waits for Man United?

SHOW GALLERY

Everybody speaks about the incredible achievement of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. The Reds managed an amazing comeback and beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield last night, one week after losing 3-0 at the Nou Camp: it’ll be Jurgen Klopp side to play the final in Madrid on the 1st of June. “Liverboom” is the main headline of Il Corriere dello Sport. The Italian paper dedicates almost the entire front page to Liverpool while La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport focus more on what happens in Italy.



Antonio Conte is the great protagonist of these days. The Italian tactician is ready to return to the bench of a top club in the summer. The former Chelsea manager is waiting for Juventus and Max Allegri to decide their future but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are in pole position to secure his services for the next campaign.



As per Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Conte could also wait until the winter when some the guidance of some other top clubs could become available. The Italian has not forgotten about Manchester United. The Red Devils confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their boss for their next seasons, but the Premier League giants failed to qualify for the Champions League. Conte could wait until October/November when a top club – maybe Manchester United itself – could change the manager if things do not go well.



​There are already doubts surrounding Solskjaer at Man United and the Red Devils could be the next home of Conte, but only if the Italian is willing to wait for a few more months.



GALLERY: MORE TRANSFER NEWS AND FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN SPORT PAPERS

