Italy avoid relegation and join the seedings; Piatek future in Serie A big club

Italian newspapers are all focused on the victory of the national team against Poland in the Nations League. The last-gasp goal scored by Cristiano Biraghi not only saves the Italian side from relegation and gives again a win: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mancini’s side will be seeded in the draw for the qualifications to Euro 2020.



Cristiano Biraghi has dedicated his first goal after 3 matches with the Azzurri’s shirt to Davide Astori, his former teammate who died last 4 March: “He’s part of me”, tells the Fiorentina defender after the match.



“This is Italy” is the La Gazzetta dello Sport headline on the cover, while Il Corriere dello Sport uses a simple “Bellissima”.



Tuttosport main headline, instead is dedicated to a transfer market news: “Piatek-Juve, I tell you everything”. The newspaper from Turin reports an exclusive interview with Giorgio Perinetti, general director of Genoa in which he describes the features of the Polish striker (“He is a scorer of yesteryear”) and explains that, right now, he doesn’t have a price. “Everyone follows him – Perinetti reveals -. In June, the market will decide his future.



Newspapers give much attention even to the next Serie A day, in which the main course will be the Milan derby. La Gazzetta dello Sport, based in Milan, dedicates two pages to disclose the possible moves of Spalletti and Gattuso for the crucial challenge: Inter manager wants to “Reignite Perisic and unleash the Ninja”, as reported, while Ringhio needs to “Find Calhanoglu and trigger Higuain”.



