Paper Talk: Juve and AC Milan challenge Arsenal for star duo, Lukaku agrees Inter move

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad with some Serie A stars including Kostas Manolas and Jordan Veretout. The Roma star has a € 36 million clause while the former Aston Villa man has a price-tag of € 25 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.



La Gazzetta reports that Juve are willing to swap their departing striker Gonzalo Higuain with Manolas. The ex Chelsea striker has a € 36 million price-tag, the same of the Greece defender and the two Serie A giants are pondering a swap deal.



Meantime AC Milan have also joined the race to sign Veretout whose price-tag, however, is too high for the Rossoneri, according to La Gazzetta.



Napoli have also been linked with signing the French midfielder who is expected to leave Fiorentina. New Viola owner Rocco Commisso said last week that selling Veretout is probably the 'best thing' for the Tuscans.



LUKAKU AGREES INTER MOVE



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has reached a verbal agreement with Inter over a potential summer move to the San Siro.



The Belgian striker wants to join the Nerazzurri and his agent Federico Pastorello has recently met Piero Ausilio to discuss the player's move to Milan.



"Conte is the best player in the world", said Lukaku two days ago, suggesting that his desire is to leave the Red Devils and join the Italians. Manchester United, however, will only let Lukaku go for a fee close to 70 million. Beppe Marotta is working to lower the player's price-tag.



