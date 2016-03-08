Paper talk: Juve begin talks with Spurs target, Chelsea and Man Utd defenders can return to Serie A

Juventus are interested in signing Lyon midfielder star Tanguy Ndombele and according to several reports in Italy, the Old Lady has begun talks to sign the talented centre midfielder who is also being linked with Tottenham.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Il Corriere della Sera and Tuttosport, the Serie A giants have begun talks with some intermediaries close to the French starlet.



Ndombele is contracted with Lyon until 2023 but Juventus don’t have a good relationship with the President of the French club Jean Michel Aulas who failed to close the Corentin Tolisso deal with the Serie A giants a few years ago.



The deal between Juve and Lyon seemed done but Aulas kept rising the price-tag of the France International who eventually joined Bayern Munich for a fee close to € 40 million.



Juventus hope the story will end up differently this time. The Old Lady will sign a new midfielder in the summer and Ndombele is one of the first names on top of Fabio Paratici’s agenda.



CHELSEA AND MAN UTD DEFENDERS CAN RETURN TO SERIE A



Juventus have also resumed their interest in Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian. The Italian fullback was heavily linked with joining the Old Lady last summer but the Red Devils didn’t lower the player’s € 20 million price-tag.



According to Tuttosport, Darmian could sign a contract extension with Man United to extend his stay at the club until 2020. That would allow Juve to sign him on loan until the end of the season to replace Leonardo Spinazzola who could join Bologna on loan.

Darmian, however, is not the only former Serie A star linked with a return to Italy.

Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri has also been monitored by Juve who have opened talks with the player’s entourage and have asked information about the player’s availabilities to the Blues.



Former Torino star Davide Zappacosta could also return to Italy with Lazio interested in signing him although Chelsea won’t sell him for a fee below € 18 million.



