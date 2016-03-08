Paper talk: Juve-Chelsea meeting, Man Utd done deal good news for Inter

Juventus and Chelsea are going to meet tomorrow in Nice to carry on talks regarding the possible transfer of Gonzalo Higuain and Daniele Rugani.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, Fabio Paratici and Marina Granovskaia will meet in South France ahead of the Blues’ friendly against Inter.



​Juventus want to get € 55 million for Rugani and € 60 million for Higuain but according to both papers Chelsea want a little discount to finalise both transfers.



Higuain is also wanted by AC Milan but the Rossoneri need to sell Andre Silva, Carlos Bacca and Nikola Kalinic before making any official bid for Higuain who is wanted out of the Allianz Stadium.



Meantime Manchester United are close to signing Chelsea star Willian. According to Tuttosport the Brazilian’s move to the Old Trafford is basically a done deal and that would be good news for Inter who have recently received an enquiry regarding Ivan Perisic, a long-time target of José Mourinho.



Willian’s Manchester United move, however, would allow Inter to retain the Croatian star who shined during the World Cup and scored a goal in the final played against France in Moscow.





