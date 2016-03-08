Paper talk: Juve close in on Man Utd defender, AC Milan join race for Solsjkaer’s top target

Juventus are close to signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, reports in Italy claim.



The Italian defender is set to return to Italy in the January transfer window with the Old Lady that will sign him on loan with option to buy. The contract of Darmian will expire in 2019 but the Italy international will pen a new deal with the Premier League giants before completing his Juve move.



According to Il Corriere della Sera, Darmian will join Juve on a € 3 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 8 million.



As per Tuttosport, however, the operation will be finalized only when Leonardo Spinazzola will agree to join Bologna on loan.







STEVEN BERGWIJN: AC MILAN OR MAN UTD?



According to Tuttosport, the Red Devils are also involved in other operations linked with Serie A clubs. Psv’s star winger Steven Bergwijn, for example, has emerged as a top target for both Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer and Gennaro Gattuso.



The Dutch winger has 10 goals and nine assists in 25 appearances with Psv so far this season and his price-tag is above € 20 million.



Although Ferreira Carrasco is AC Milan’s priority target for January, the € 10 million-a-year salary of the Belgium international has convinced Leonardo to look elsewhere to find a new member for the attack of the Diavoli.



Psv could agree to sell the player in January but AC Milan can only sign players on loan with option to buy, an option that may not satisfy Psv.



