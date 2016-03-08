Paper talk: Juve in advanced talks with Man U and Arsenal targets, Sarri to Chelsea latest

Juventus are strongly interested in signing both Joao Cancelo and Aleksandr Golovin. The Old Lady has already begun talks to sign both players who have also been monitored by Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.



Chiefs of the bianconeri met representatives of Cancelo in Milan yesterday night. Valencia’s asking price is € 40 million but Juventus hope to finalize the deal for a smaller fee on loan and option to buy.



As for Golovin, Juve have offered € 17/18 million, whilst CSKA have slapped a € 25 million price-tag on the Russian footballer and according to Il Corriere dello Sport CSKA also want to a sell-on clause to be included in the deal.



The Rome-based paper also focuses on the future of Maurizio Sarri. The Italian tactician met Arrigo Sacchi and Pep Guardiola for dinner yesterday night and Il Corriere dello Sport claims this week-end could be decisive for his move to Chelsea.



The Premier League giants will soon take a decision about their next manager and Sarri is the only manager in race to take over at Stamford Bridge. If the Blues will fail to reach an agreement with Napoli, then Antonio Conte could remain in charge of the Premier League giants.



