Paper talk: Juve in advanced talks with Arsenal target, Spurs star is Inter priority
11 June at 10:55Juventus will be trying to sign CSKA’s Aleksandr Golovin before the World Cup, Il Corriere dello Sport can confirm. The Russian midfielder has also been linked with a move to the Premier League where Arsenal want him.
The Italian paper, however, reports Juve are ready to offer € 16/18 million to sign this talented regista before the beginning of the World Cup.
CSKA Moscow’s asking price is around € 25 million so there is not too much gap between the offer of the Old Lady and the request of the Russian club.
Juve will make an opening bid in the next couple of days through an intermediary who will directly talk to representatives of CSKA.
In the meantime Inter are still in talks to sign Spurs star Mousa Dembélé. The Belgian midfielder will see his contract expire in 2019 and his agent has already made it clear that no contract extension will be signed by Dembélé.
Inter director of football Piero Ausilio flew to London a couple of weeks ago (read more here) to begin talks with the North London club as well as with the player’s entourage.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Tottenham have yet not given green light to Dembélé’s exit but Inter are pushing to sign the 30-year-old who is reported to be the nerazzurri’s summer priority alongside Roma’s Radja Nainggolan (read the latest here).
