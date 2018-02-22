Juventus have won their fourth successive domestic double this season and the club’s chiefs are already working to strengthen the squad for next season.



The likes of Emre Can, Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola have already been signed by the Old Lady and La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the bianconeri will make a sort of revolution in the summer.



​Juventus will sign at least one player per role. Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is on top of the bianconeri summer shopping list to strengthen their defensive department.







According to Gazzetta Mourinho has yet not given green light to the move of the Italian defender who is willing to return to Turin in the summer. The Special One has also yet to make a decision on Anthony Martial, another top target of the Old Lady.



The Frenchman’s contract at the Old Trafford expires in 2019 and several reports claim he’d be ready to leave Manchester in the summer.



If Mourinho will decide to sell him, Juve will make an attempt to sign Martial. Another top target of the Old Lady is Alvaro Morata. Chelsea need to sell the Spaniard for at least € 60 million and the player reportedly wants to return to Juventus.



A big part of Juventus’ summer transfer campaign will go through negotiations with Chelsea and Manchester United.







​Meantime in Milan Inter are trying to make Rafinha’s loan move permanent. The Brazil star wants to remain at the San Siro but Inter can’t match their € 35 million option to buy. That’s why, according to Tuttosport, the nerazzurri will try to extend the player’s loan for two more seasons. Inter would add an obligation to buy in the deal in order to delay the date of the payment.



The future of the player, however, also depends on Inter’s Champions League qualification. If the nerazzurri fail to qualify for Europe’s elite competition, Suning’s transfer budget could prevent Ausilio from trying to make the player’s move permanent.



