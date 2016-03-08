Paper talk: Juve plot swap deal to sign Man Utd target, Real prepare Mbappé bid

Psg defender Marquinhos has emerged as one of Juventus’ top summer targets for next summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Old Lady will be looking for a new centre-back as Andrea Barzagli is set to retire while Martin Caceres will end his loan spell at the club.



Marquinhos is a long-time target of both Juventus and Manchester United although the Red Devils’ lack of Champions League football should prevent them from signing the former Roma man.



Juve are open to swapping Marqinhos with Pjanic although the Bosnian midfielder has a price-tag of € 80 million while the Brazilian defender is valued € 60 million approximately.

Meantime the Old Lady is still looking for her next manager. Several reports in Italy claim Fabio Paratici was in London yesterday to continue talks for Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino.



REAL MADRID DREAM OF MBAPPE



Zinedine Zidane could have been the new manager of Juve but the Frenchman agreed to return to Real Madrid in March. The Merengues have already completed the signing of Eder Militao from Porto and according to Il Corriere dello Sport Eden Hazard is soon going to be a new Real Madrid star.



The Chelsea ace, however, is not the only big name expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Psg’s Kylian Mbappé is one of the names on top of Florentino’s wish-list and the Frenchman’s words last week have opened the door to a possible departure form Paris in the summer transfer window.



Psg have denied that Mbappé will leave the club but the player is willing to have an even bigger role in the stage of football and Madrid may be the best place to achieve what he wants.



Real Madrid are observing and are ready to begin talks to sign the 2018 France World Cup winner.



