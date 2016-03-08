Paper talk: Juve push to sign Arsenal star in January, West Ham prepare €45m bid for star striker

The injuries of Sami Kheidra and Miralem Pjanic have convinced Juventus to push for the signing of Aaron Ramsey in January, Tuttosport reports.



The Old Lady has already reached an agreement to sign he Welshman in the summer but Fabio Paratici is in talks with the Gunners hoping to reach an agreement to seal the player’s services before the end of the month.



Ramsey has agreed to sign a four-year € 6.5 million-a-year deal plus bonuses.

Talks between Juve and the Gunners are ongoing, but Arsenal want at least € 20 million to sell the player while the Italians offer a maximum fee of € 10 million.



WEST HAM BELOTTI BID



On the other side of Turin, the Granata are worried about the future of Andrea Belotti. According to Tuttosport, West Ham have put the Italian striker on top of their January shopping list after that their € 40 million bid to sign Duvan Zapata was rejected.



Belotti has a € 100 million release clause but the striker has been failing to justify his price-tag so far this season.



West Ham are ready to offer € 45 million to sign Belotti who is thinking about his future at the club.



The 25-year-old has nine goals in 22 appearances with Torino so far this season.



