Paper talk: Juve's duels with Chelsea and Barcelona, City €80m bid

Many Italian papers focus their attention on the upcoming January transfer window this morning. Tuttosport claims both Chelsea and Juventus will be battling it out for Brescia starlet Andrea Tonali, a talented center midfielder who is regarded as the ‘next Pirlo’. The former AC Milan, Juve and Italy star has recently confirmed Tonali’s qualities claiming that the U-19 Italy star is “really strong”. As per Tuttosport Tonali’s price-tag exceeds € 20 million.



The Old Lady, however, is also in race for other targets in midfield. The likes of Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot remain on the radars of the Serie A giants with both players that have also been eyed by Barcelona.



The Blaugrana and Juventus will also battle it out for Frankie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, both contracted with Ajax.



De Jong is regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in the world and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Manchester City have placed an € 80 million bid to sign the player in the January transfer window.



According to the Italian paper, however, de Jong would be allowed to remain on loan at Ajax for the remaining season.



