AC Milan need to sign a top striker this summer but their financial struggles are preventing them from making a big offer for either Alvaro Morata or Gonzalo Higuain who are the Rossoneri transfer priorities.According to every sport Italian paper, the Spaniard and the Argentinean are on top of AC Milan’s summer shopping list but the Rossoneri need to sell one of their strikers before signing one of them.Gazzetta, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport confirm that negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing.​Meantime in Turin Juventus are listening to offers for Miralem Pjanic who has been eyed by several top European clubs.Manchester City, Chelsea, Psg and Barcelona are all interested in signing the former Roma star who joined Juventus for € 32 million in summer 2016.​According to Il Corriere dello Sport Juventus won’t sell Pjanic for less than € 100 million. The likes of Ngolo Kante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Paul Pogba are being linked with Juve in case Pjanic is sold this summer.In case Pjanic remains at Juve, the Old Lady will offer him a new € 6.5 million-a-year deal.