The summer transfer window has already begun even if – officially – the window will only open on the 1st of July.



La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that Juventus are open to sell Gonzalo Higuain. Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that the Old Lady could sell ‘El Pipita’ to rack up the money to sign Milinkovic-Savic and La Gazzetta confirms our news claiming that Chelsea are strongly interested in welcoming the player’s services.



​Higuain’s arrival in South West London could happen in case Sarri takes over at the Bridge.



​According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Juventus are open to sell Higuain for a fee around € 63 million. The Blues may not be open to spend as much for a 31 year old but the departure of Alvaro Morata could change the scenario.



​Meantime Carlo Ancelotti is keep to strengthen his new Napoli side. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager is determined to make a step forward and try to win the Serie A next season.







​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli’s first signing could be almost complete.



The Italian paper claims that Betis Sevilla defender Fabian Ruiz has agreed to join the Serie A giants although Napoli are not open to pay his € 30 million release clause.



The talented Spanish midfielder is also being linked with a move to Barcelona but at the moment Napoli are in pole position to seal his transfer in the summer.

Representatives of the partenopei are in talks with their Betis counterparts to reach an economic agreement below the player’s release clause.



GALLERY: More transfer news and papers' front-pages