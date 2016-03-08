Paper Talk: Juve to announce Rabiot and De Ligt, Lyon lead AC Milan and Arsenal for €35m starlet

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus will announce the signings of Adrien Rabiot and Matthijs de Ligt next week, Tuttosport reports. Both signings can be announced by Juventus from July the 1st, the first official day of the summer window.



Rabiot has agreed to sign a € 7 million-a-year deal plus add-ons for five years. De Ligt's stay at the Stadium is expected to be just as long although his salary will be higher than Rabiot's with a contract of € 12 million-a-year, bonus included, agreed by the Dutch defender with the Old Lady.



Juventus are close to agreeing a € 75 million move for the Holland International while Rabiot will join the Serie A giants for free despite a late attempted bid by Manchester United.



LYON IN POLE FOR ANDERSEN



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lyon are in pole position to sign Sampdoria defensive starlet Joachim Andersen.



The Danish defender is also a top transfer target of AC Milan and Arsenal. The Gunners have had a bid rejected earlier this month while the Rossoneri new manager Marco Giampaolo is eager to work again with the 12-year-old who played 32 Serie A games under the Italian manager at Sampdoria last season.



Lyon seem now close to securing the services of the talented defender for a fee in the region of € 35 million.



GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN SPORT PAPERS