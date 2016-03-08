Paper Talk: Juve to open talks for €80m Real Madrid ace, Man U reject Inter Lukaku bid

Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco, according to Il Corriere di Torino. The Spanish attacking midfielder could leave the Merengues who have signed Rordygo, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to strengthen their attacking department.



Isco has a € 700 million release clause included in his contract but the La Liga giants could agree to sell their star for € 80 million.



Isco can play as an attacking midfielder in a 4-3-1-2 and Juve are interested in signing because they are aware of the strong interest of Inter for Paulo Dybala. The Black-and-Whites are not open to swapping the Argentinean with Mauro Icardi even if there is a temptation to see an attacking department with Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo and Icardi who is expected to leave Inter in the summer.



INTER'S LUKAKU BID



Inter's Lukaku talks are ongoing, reports in Italy claim. The intermediary of the operation, Federico Pastorello, said yesterday that the Belgian's move to the San Siro is not impossible but signing the Man United striker can be still difficult for Inter.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri first bid for Lukaku is in the region of € 65 million but the Red Devils want more than € 80 million for the Belgian striker who has already revealed his desire to move to Italy.



Meantime Inter are close to signing Edin Dzeko who will officially join the Serie A giants as soon as Roma sign a valuable replacement.



