Paper talk: Juve vs. Napoli for Spurs defender, Inter want Man Utd and Newcastle stars

It’s going to be a big transfer window for Inter. The Nerazzurri want to close the gap with Juventus and Napoli and Beppe Marotta has already begun talks to bring some top players to the San Siro. According to Tuttosport, Manchester United star striker Romelu Lukaku is on top of the Nerazzurri shopping list who are looking for a replacement of Mauro Icardi.



The Argentinean is expected to leave this summer and the Belgian star is a long time target of the Serie A giants who are also likely to sell Ivan Perisic. According Il Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle’s Ayoze Perez is one of the men monitored by Marotta for the left flak. The Spaniard can leave the Magpies for € 20-25 million and Inter have been monitoring him for a few months now.



Another Premier League star, Kieran Trippier, could be playing in Italy next season. The Englishman is being heavily linked with Napoli and his wife Charlotte was spotted in Naples a few days ago. Juventus, however, are also strongly interested in the Tottenham defender, Tuttosport reports.



The Old Lady, in fact, can let Joao Cancelo leave for an offer of € 60-70 million with Manchester City and United interested in the Portuguese star.



Apart from Trippier, Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian is also a target of the Serie A title holders.



GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN PAPERS AND MORE TRANSFER NEWS

