Rafinha won't move to Inter - Agent

The signing of Radja Nainggolan officially closes the door on Rafinha's move to Inter. This was confirmed by the player's agent, who said that.

"Inter was always our priority, but time is up. We could no longer afford to wait: it's now necessary for us to look around. We waited, but the signals never came," Mazinho told Gazzetta.

Juve wants Martial for free

The Bianconeri are preparing yet another 'Emre Can operation', according to Tuttosport, as Martial's contract with Man Utd expires next year. Juve's sporting director, Paratici, is working to secure the player's consent on a move in 2019, which would see him join the Turin side for free.

Take a look at our gallery for the full list.





​

​

Today's Italia papers suggest that Juve are planning a strategy to bring in Martial for free, among other things. Take a look at the gallery for the full list of Calciomercato.com's paper talk.