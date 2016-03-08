Juventus goes left: as reported from Il Corriere dello Sport, they are dealing a contract extension with Alex Sandro, but there are some problems in the negotiations. The Brazilian left back’s current contract for € 2.8 million-a-year expires in 2020 and Juventus, conscious that he is a high-level player, could offer him € 4 million plus bonus. But Alex Sandro, aged 27, is asking € 5 million-a-year.



That’s why Juventus are interested in Alejando Grimaldo, 23 years-old Spanish left back from Benfica, who could retrace the path already walked by Alex Sandro. PSG are ready to offer € 35 million for the Brazilian, that’s very close to the request of Benfica for their player. Grimaldo has a release clause of € 40 million, but it wouldn’t be hard to iron out something.



Another defender from Italian Serie A is becoming the object of desire of Barcelona. It’s not a secret that last summer the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has rejected an offer close to € 90 million for Kalidou Koulibaly and decided to make him sign a new contract until 2023. But Il Corriere dello Sport reports that Barcelona are planning to offer € 100 million to take the centre back: De Laurentiis could falter, even because with that income he could storm Piatek from Genoa next summer.



