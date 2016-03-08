Paper talk: Lampard or Allegri for Chelsea, Giampaolo decides AC Milan’s first two signings

Maurizio Sarri is set to join Juventus this week. La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport report that the Italian tactician is only waiting for Chelsea to give the green light with Juve that expect to announce the new manager this week.



Sarri has a € 6 million compensation that Juve need to pay but the fee could be covered with the signing of a young striker of Chelsea’s academy or with a discount on Higuain’s loan fee, reports Il Corriere di Torino.



Chelsea are also looking for their next manager. According to Tuttosport, Frank Lampard is in pole position to take over at the Stamford Brdige although Massimiliano Allegri is also being monitored by the Blues.



Allegri to Chelsea would be good news for Juve as the Old Lady is still paying the manager’s € 7.5 salary until the end of the season.



GIAMPAOLO’S FIRST TWO SIGNINGS AT AC MILAN



While Juve expect to announce Sarri this week, AC Milan are close in on Marco Giampaolo.



The former Sampdoria manager wants two of his Blucerchiati men to join him at the San Siro this week. The likes of Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet are the Rossoneri’s transfer priorities if Giampaolo takes over at the San Siro.



According to Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants will try to sign them both in the summer together with Stefano Sensi. Negotiations with Sassuolo for the talented playmaker have already begun but Giampaolo have already told AC Milan that he wants his two protegees to join him at the club.



