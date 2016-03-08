Paper talk: Lampard puts Chelsea offer on hold, Barça director linked with AC Milan return

Maurizio Sarri is close in on a move to Juventus. The Italian tactician has already reached an agreement with the Old Lady who is now only waiting for Chelsea's green light to release the former Napoli boss.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, however, Frank Lampard may not be Sarri's successor at the Stamford Bridge. Sources close to the former Blues man, in fact, say Lampard will only join Chelsea when he will feel ready to do so. The ex Chelsea captain has just ended his first season as a coach and feels not 100% ready to take over at Chelsea yet.



Max Allegri and a possible return of José Mourinho are in the cards for the future of Chelsea.



BRAIDA BACK TO AC MILAN?



Paolo Maldini is set to agree on a new role with AC Milan. The Rossoneri legend will be appointed AC Milan's technical director but the Serie A giants still need to hire a Sporting Director and a new manager. While Marco Giampaolo remains in pole position for the Rossoneri job, Ivan Gazidis is thinking about the successor of Leonardo.



Ariedo Braida, a former AC Milan director now working as Barcelona's International director of football is one of the candidates although he is not in pole for the job. The likes of Igli Tare and Giovanni Sartori are the leading candidates to become Leonardo's successor, according to Tuttosport.



