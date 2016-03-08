According to today's Italian papers, Alisson wants a move to Real Madrid, while Perisic has refused to rule out a move to Spurs. Check out our gallery for the full list.

Perisic's future uncertain After a fantastic season in Rome, Alisson is being chased by multiple clubs, although especially Real Madrid. In fact, as reported by Gazzetta, the Brazilian wants a move to the Bernabeu side, but there is still a distance between Real's offer and Roma's request of €80m. The Spanish side have offered €60m as of now, which most likely won't be accepted, although negotiations have entered an advanced stage.

In an interview, while on International duty with Croatia in Russia, Perisic refused to rule out a summer move, even though Inter qualified for the Champions League.

"My future? I don't want to talk about other things, I'm playing a World Cup. Am I excited by the thought of preparing for the Champions League with Inter after the World Cup? Let's see when I will return to Italy."