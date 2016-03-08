Paper talk: Man U and Atletico push for Perisic, Juve sound out Chelsea and Arsenal defenders

Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation of Ivan Perisic, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.



The Croatian winger is struggling to impress with the Nerazzurri this season and both Manchester United and Atletico have made an approach to sign him although no official offers have been made yet.



La Gazzetta reports Atletico Madrid sounded out the player’s availability through Fali Ramadami earlier this week. Inter don't want to sell Perisic in January, but his exit is possible in the summer. Meantime Inter are in talks to extend the contract of Mauro Icardi who has a € 110 million release clause that can be activated in the first two weeks of July.



JUVE ON CHELSEA AND ARSENAL DEFENDERS



Meantime in Turin, Juventus have growing concerns about the future of Medhi Benatia who wants out in January. The Morocco International has been complaining for lack of game time and the Old Lady could agree to sell him in the winter transfer window provided that they are able to sign a replacement.



According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady has knocked the doors of Arsenal and Chelsea to have information about Sokratis and Mustafi (Arsenal) and Christensen (Chelsea). Talks with both clubs have already begun because the Gunners have asked information about the Black-and-White keeper Emil Audero (currently on loan at Sampdoria) while Chelsea are close to finalizing the Gonzalo Higuain deal.



Juventus will try to retain Benatia until the end of the season but if the former Roma star insists he wants to leave the club in January, one of these three defenders could arrive in Turin. According to Tuttosport Juve are also thinking about Nastasic and Ogbonna, a former Juve defender now under contract with West Ham.



