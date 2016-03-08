Paper talk: Man U reject Lukaku swap deal, Spurs' €45 bid 'ready'

Manchester United are not open to swapping Romelu Lukaku with Ivan Perisic, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Croatian winger was a target of the Red Devils when José Mourinho was in charge of the Premier League giants but now he is not on their radars anymore.



Inter and Napoli are both interested in signing the Belgian striker who has a € 70 million price-tag. The Nerazzurri are not open to paying the player only with a cash offer but have seen their swap deal offer involving Perisi rejected.



Napoli, who are also interested in James Rodriguez, could agree to pay the fee requested by Man United but negotiations between the two clubs have not begun yet.



SPURS OFFER FOR ZANIOLO



Meantime in Turin Juve continue their chase for a new manager with Fabio Paratici who is also very active with transfer negotiations. Juventus' sporting director met Claudio Vigorelli (agent of Nicolò Zaniolo) yesterday in Naples where both of them attended the 'Football Leader' award.



Zaniolo is attracted by the idea of wearing the Juventus jersey but according to Tuttosport, Tottenham are ready to place a € 45 million bid to sign the Italian starlet.



The Old Lady is strongly interested in the former Inter promise although she could only be able to match Spurs' offer by adding a player in the deal.



Juve's Mattia Perin is one of those Juve players that Roma want but the Giallorossi may prefer to sell Zaniolo for a cash offer.



