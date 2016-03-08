Paper talk: Man U to sign Lazio star if Pogba joins Real, Chelsea back in Bonucci race

The future of Paul Pogba is still in doubt despite his positive performances with France at the World Cup. The Manchester United star is not on very good terms with José Mourinho and according to Tuttosport his permanence at the Old Trafford is not to be taken for granted.



The Turin-based paper suggests José Mourinho is tempted to swap the former Juventus star with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who had been linked with Juventus.

The Old Lady, however, has completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for € 112 million and at the moment she can’t match the € 150 million price-tag set by Lazio for the talented Serbian midfielder.



According to reports in Spain, however, Lotito could lower the price of the Serbian midfielder and accept to sell for about € 120 million.



The player will take a decision on his future by the end of the month.

Meantime in Milan the rossoneri need to deal with their financial issues and at least one big name is expected to leave the San Siro in the current transfer window.



Leonardo Bonucci is wanted by many top clubs. According to Il Corriere dello Sport Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea have set their sights on the experienced centre-back who had already been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge when he was contracted with Juventus.



Lack of European football and AC Milan’s financial issues may persuade Bonucci to leave the club after only one year spent in Milan. Chelsea and Psg are the most interested clubs in signing him, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, although Manchester United are also long time admirers of the Italian.



