Paper talk: Man United tempt Buffon, Roma vs. Spurs for Ajax star, Ospina returns to Arsenal?

SHOW GALLERY

Manchester United could offer a contract to Gigi Buffon, Il Corriere della Sera reports. Psg didn't extend the contract of the Italian goalkeeper who is now ready to begin a new chapter of his career. Buffon doesn't want to retire and is determined to continue to play.



According to Il Corriere della Sera, Lyon, Fenerbache, Atalanta and Parma have also made an offer to sign the legendary 41-year-old goalkeeper who is set to make a final decision about his future next week.



OSPINA CAN RETURN TO ARSENAL



Napoli need to decide the future of David Ospina. The Colombian goalkeeper returned home for personal reasons before he could register 25 appearances with the club, which is as much as he needed to automatically complete a permanent move to the San Paolo. Now, however, is future remains in doubt. Napoli have no obligation to buy the player who could return to Arsenal.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Carlo Ancelotti could decide to retain the player and make an offer to make his move permanent. A decision will be taken before the end of the month, meantime Ospina's Arsenal return remains an option.



ROMA WANT VAN DE BEEK



Moving north from Naples, Roma need to appoint a new manager before the beginning of the summer transfer window. Shakhtar manager Fonseca is set to sign his contract with the Giallorossi next week and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport one of his main transfer targets is Ajax's Donny Van De Beek.



The Dutch midfielder is one of Tottenham's summer targets although other big clubs like Barcelona and Juventus have been linked with securing his services.



Van De Beek has recently spoken about his future: "It is not true that there have already been offers for me, so many things have come out in the newspapers, but I know nothing. I have a contract with Ajax and here I am happy. Clearly, it is nice to hear my name compared to that of Barcelona but what I want is to keep playing and improving. We'll see what happens in the summer, nobody knows what the future holds ".



GALLERY: FRONT PAGES OF ITALIAN PAPERS