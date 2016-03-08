Paper talk: Manchester derby for Juve defender, wife of Spurs star fuels Napoli speculations

Manchester City and United have already contacted Joao Cancelo to discuss a potential summer move. The Red Devils are long time admirers of the Portuguese right-back who is not on very good terms with the Old Lady’s boss Max Allegri.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United have contacted the player’s agent Jorge Mendes and Il Corriere dello Sport states that the Citizens have also knocked at the door of the Portuguese defender to offer him a move to the Blue side of Manchester.



Will Juve allow him to leave after only one year in Turin? Hard to say but the player’s bad relationship with his manager could convince the Black and Whites to sell Cancelo for more than € 40 million (which is how much they spent one year ago to sign him) and buy a new right defender.



Who? Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier is one of the names on Paratici’s agenda but the England International has already been contacted by Napoli who are in pole position to secure his services.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the player’s wife Charlotte spent a day in the city to visit some areas where her husband and she could leave. Charlotte Trippier did only spend one day in the city but his presence in Naples is one more proof that the transfer of the 28-year-old at the San Paolo is a hot matter.



Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his interest in the English defender during yesterday’s press conference. Napoli want to arrive before Juve and sign the Tottenham defender. Talks seemed to be already at an advanced stage.



