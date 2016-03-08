Paper talk: Marotta admits Ronaldo deal is close, Roma reject Real bid for Reds target

SHOW GALLERY

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon join the bianconeri. According to Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, the Old Lady’s CEO revealed that there will soon be news on the CR7 front.



According to the Italian papers Marotta smiled when he was asked about Ronaldo and replied “soon, soon”.



The Portuguese star has agreed a € 30 million move to the Allianz Stadium and Juventus are now waiting to learn Florentino’s decision on the player’s future.



​Juventus are ready to offer € 100 million to sign the former Manchester United star.



Meantime in Rome the giallorossi seems to be not interested in selling Alisson.

The Brazilian has a € 75 million price-tag and according to Tuttosport Monchi has rejected an opening € 60 million bid made by Real Madrid (€ 50 million plus € 10 million in add-ons).



Alisson is a top transfer target of Chelsea and Liverpool but both Premier League giants have failed to make an opening bid for the Brazil International.



Monchi, however, revealed yesterday that Roma have received no offers at all for their goalkeeping star.



GALLERY: More transfer headlines