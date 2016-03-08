Paper Talk: Mourinho fitness coach joins Giampaolo at AC Milan, Sarri's Champions League bonus

Marco Giampaolo is ready to be appointed new AC Milan coach. The Italian rescinded his contract with Sampdoria by mutual agreement and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport a former staff member of José Mourinho will join him at the San Siro. His name is Stefano Rapetti: a former Inter and Manchester United fitness coach. Repetti worked with Mourinho at the Old Trafford and at Inter in 2010 when the Nerazzurri won a historic treble.



Giampaolo's assistant coach will be Francesco Conti who was Delneri's assistant at Sampdoria in the 2009-10 when Samp claimed a Champions League spot.

Fabio Micarelli, Samuele Melotto (specialized in Gps analysis) and ex Samp striker Salvatore Foti will also be part of Giampaolo's staff.



SARRI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BONUS



Il Corriere dello Sport reveals the most details of Maurizio Sarri's agreement with Juventus. As Calciomercato.com reported a couple of weeks ago, the Tuscan will earn almost € 7 million-a-year at the Allianz Stadium and he will sign a two-year deal with an option to extend his contract for one more season.



A Champions League bonus has also been included in Sarri's contract with Juventus while the Old Lady tried to sign also Emerson Palmieri. The Blues' however, rejected Juve's approach as they would not be able to sign a replacement for the Brazilian left-back.



Sarri is now leaving for holidays before the beginning of his new adventure with the Black-and-Whites.



